Freddie Prinze Jr. Weighs In On Randy Orton's Return To WWE

Randy Orton is back. The former WWE Champion made his triumphant return to WWE at Survivor Series: War Games, helping Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins get the victory over Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day in the titular match. On "Wrestling With Freddie," former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. thought Orton came back in tremendous shape.

"He is like Benjamin Button. He looks 10 years younger than he did when he left a year and a half ago," Prinze said, repeating his previous comparison to F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," a story of a man who ages in reverse. "He's more jacked. His chest is more jacked than it was. He never had the most jacked chest and now he has the most jacked chest." Prinze believes that Orton has passed the famous "airport test," which wrestling promoters have often talked about to determine the stopping power of a wrestler's physique.

"He looked the way he's supposed to look," Prinze gushed. "He looks like ... a guy that you would stop in the airport to look at." Orton returned from an 18-month injury hiatus, after getting surgery to repair a nearly career-ending back injury. The master of the RKO says that his return has given him a second lease on his 20-year career. Despite returning in a "Raw" match at Survivor Series, Orton is now a member of the "SmackDown" roster after signing a contract with the brand on the latest episode, in hopes of getting revenge on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.