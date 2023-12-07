WBD Signs Deal With A24 Bringing The Iron Claw And Other Films Exclusively To Max

Between the commercial and critical failure of "The Flash" to the exact opposite with the highly-lauded, billion-dollar earning "Barbie," it's been a turbulent year for Warner Bros Discovery. Now, the company's streaming platform, MAX, will be getting a boost of prestige with the addition of the A24 library next year, which means that MAX will be the streaming platform for the upcoming biopic about the infamous Von Erich family, "The Iron Claw."

Variety is reporting that WBD and A24 have struck a deal that will see MAX become the exclusive streaming platform of A24 films after their theatrical releases, as well as the addition of past A24 films to the MAX library. A24 had previously been streaming its films on Showtime and Paramount+. The news comes just months after A24 secured the Best Picture award at this year's Academy Awards for the Daniels-helmed film "Everything, Everywhere, All At Once," and is currently enjoying critical success for releases such as Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla" and Celine Song's "Past Lives."

As for "The Iron Claw," it tells the story of World Class Championship Wrestling promoter Fritz Von Erich and his sons Kevin, Kerry, and David, and the tragedy that befell the family. The film was executive produced by AEW World Champion MJF, who also plays ersatz Von Erich brother Lance in the film. WWE executive and Texas wrestling mainstay Bruce Prichard said the film proved his skepticism wrong, praising many of the performances, as well as the work by director Sean Durkin.