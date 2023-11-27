WWE Exec Bruce Prichard Details How The Iron Claw Proved His Skepticism Wrong

The worlds of film and wrestling are set to collide in a few weeks with the release of A24's "The Iron Claw," a biopic about the Von Erich family, helmed by "Martha Marcy May Marlene" director Sean Durkin. Growing up in Texas, and coming into the wrestling business in said state, "Something To Wrestle" host Bruce Prichard obviously has a lot of knowledge of the tragic story of the Von Erich family, and the former "Brother Love" recently saw a preview screening of the film.

"Iron Claw is a movie based on real events; it's not the true story of the Von Erich family, or it's not even really a 'wrestling movie' per se," Prichard explained. "I went in with that mindset; this is not a truthful and accurate portrait of the Von Erich family or things that happened." With this asterisk in the back of his head, Prichard respected the effort that the "Iron Claw" cast and crew put forward.

"[Holt McCallany] had eerily-similar characteristics [as Fritz Von Erich], just little body tics, and the way he moved and talked and mannerisms that were eerie how good he was," Prichard gushed. "Zac Efron? Hats off to you, man." Prichard thinks the actors did a tremendous job portraying the Von Erichs, though he didn't think Aaron Dean Eisenberg made a very good Ric Flair, but once again warns fans that the film is not exactly a wrestling showcase.

"It's a film about a family that befell a lot of tragedy," Prichard hedged. "It's based on a true story, but it's not [accurate to] how things happened."

"The Iron Claw" is set to premiere exclusively in theaters on December 22. AEW World Champion MJF is not only portraying Lance Von Erich, but also is an executive producer of the film.



