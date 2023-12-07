AEW Continental Classic Report, Dynamite 12/6/2023

The AEW Continental Classic continued on Wednesday, and Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland currently dominate the Gold League, as both men remain undefeated through three rounds of competition.

Moxley choked out Rush in the opening contest on "AEW Dynamite," bringing him to 9 points and putting Rush in a rocky position, as the star stands at only 3 points and very few matches to make up the points. Strickland defeated Mark Briscoe in a blistering contest, also bringing Strickland to 9 points, and mathematically eliminating Briscoe from the tournament, as Briscoe remains winless in Gold League. In the final Gold League match of the night, "Switchblade" Jay White managed to stay alive, defeating Jay Lethal to earn his second win in the tournament. Like Briscoe, Lethal is now mathematically eliminated from the tournament.

As it stands, Moxley and Strickland are set to face each other next week on "AEW Dynamite." Swerve confronted Moxley backstage after their respective wins to warn Moxley that he would need more than new kick pads to defeat the sociopathic wrestler.

Blue League is set for more competition on Friday's "Rampage" and Saturday's "Collision." Brody King is currently leading Blue League, as he's the only wrestler in the league to score two wins.