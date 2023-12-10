Bully Ray Surveys The WWE's Talent Landscape

The WWE main roster has undoubtedly changed following the return of several stars over the last year, and with that has come a transformation in the manner in which it has been laid out. During a recent edition of "Busted Open," Bully Ray has outlined the change in WWE.

"The WWE is doing now what they haven't done in a long, long time and I'm going to venture to say as far back as the Attitude Era," Ray said. "They finally have multiple tiers to their talent. For the longest time, it was your couple of main eventers and then the drop off was significant."

Ray named Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins as those positioned at the top of the mountain, with The Usos, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and the freshly-returned CM Punk below.

"Now, we have main eventers, co-main eventers," Ray explained. "We have attractions. We have great tags. The roster is very balanced and the card is very balanced, which they haven't had in a long time."

Looking ahead to the future and discussing WrestleMania 40, Ray listed off a handful of matches he could see being set for "The Grandest Stage Of Them All," including Reigns going one-on-one with Rhodes, Flair taking on Lynch, and GUNTHER facing Brock Lesnar. He explored the possibility of Rollins and Punk being featured, whether that involved them facing off against each other or Punk taking on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin while Rollins had a separate match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.