Rob Van Dam Lists Three AEW Stars Among Current Wrestlers He'd Like To Face

Rob Van Dam has turned up a few times on AEW television throughout 2023, competing on his own and in a tag team alongside HOOK. While the ECW veteran hasn't signed an official contract with the company, he and Tony Khan have made it clear they're open to working together again, and RVD has his sights on several familiar faces to work with.

"I would like to wrestle some of the current wrestlers that I've wrestled before like Chris Jericho or maybe Christian. I know I'd have a kickass match with those guys," he said on "1 Of A Kind With RVD." "I'd have a good match with anybody anyway."

Jon Moxley is another wrestler that he has mixed it up with in the past, and he believes they had good matches together. However, a lot of fans gravitate towards those who have similar styles to him when thinking about potential matches for him in the future. While RVD made it clear that he and Sabu don't do fantasy matches, nor do they think about them, he is aware of several performers who could mesh well with what he does inside the ring.

"I think Ricochet is cool, he's fun to watch," RVD said. "Pentagon's brother [Rey Fenix], he's always doing something that outdoes whatever we saw last time, he's extreme. These guys are entertaining."

RVD has mainly been used as a tag team performer in recent AEW appearances and he even came up with a name for his partnership with HOOK – Smoke and Choke. This could be a sign that a run alongside the FTW Champion is where his future lies within AEW if he is to return.

