AEW's Ethan Page Prays 'Every Day' That This Former MMA Fighter Returns To Wrestling

Ethan Page's highest profile run in AEW was arguably when he and Scorpio Sky associated with Dan Lambert's American Top Team. This led to the duo rubbing shoulders with some of MMA's biggest names, like Paige VanZant and former UFC Heavyweight Champions Junior dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski.

Page was asked about working with all three during an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," which he took as an opportunity to express a particular interest in seeing one of the three make a go at pro wrestling full-time down the road.

"Out of all three, I have my fingers crossed and I pray every day that JDS gets back into professional wrestling," Page said. "He is one of the most naturally charismatic people out of all three of them. And this is not a knock on anyone. He picked it up the fastest. The timing, the footwork ... the presentation, and the fact that he understood that we were putting on a show."

"The first time we all went — I think it was we jumped Lance Archer on the stage or it was just all of us in the ring talking trash ... but Junior ended up coming to the back and he was ecstatic," he continued. "'What is this ...They were yelling at me and I started yelling back. There's another booing me ...' He's like 'This was the best.' Like right away he got it, and he was like 'Okay, how do I do this? Okay, what do we do this? How do I do that? Well, I want to learn this.' He was the best out of the three. I hope he comes back to wrestling. He's a natural showman. And one of my favorite dudes — just the nicest, nicest dude."

