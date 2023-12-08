Bully Ray Takes Issue With This AEW Dynamite Match In The Continental Classic

Bully Ray tends to be critical of AEW on "Busted Open," even though he recently said he was enjoying the Continental Classic. That was before Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," which led to him expressing his frustrations over Jon Moxley vs. RUSH.

"AEW has been doing such a good job with the rules and the regulations surrounding the Continental Classic, and then last night in a couple of the matches, especially that first one between Mox and RUSH, they threw it out the door," Ray said. "Not only were they fighting on the floor, but they went over the barricades and fought completely on the other side of the arena. Completely on the other side."

"At what point does the referee start to count? And what you're putting over the announcers to be said. To me, it's an extreme negative. It's not what they said, it's the fact that they had to say so much of it to cover up for the egregious lack of officiating. It's a tournament and there's rules, what happens if there's a double count-out? That means they both get zero, right? So a count-out, a DQ, a pin, a submission, they're all as important as the other. So you have to listen to the rules, but once again here are two guys doing what they want to do in the match and burying the referee."

Ray noted that the referee was forced to look stupid, while the commentary team had to try and cover it up leading to the referee becoming the focal point. To add to it, Ray doesn't feel like Moxley and RUSH accomplished anything out of the ordinary with their brawl outside of the squared circle.

