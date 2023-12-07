Why Bully Ray Has Changed His Mind About AEW's Continental Classic

Through two weeks, the AEW Continental Classic has already produced plenty of intrigue, with Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland sitting atop the Gold League, while House of Black's Brody King has surprisingly taken control of the Blue League with wins over Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli. The tournament is set to continue this week on "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," which was taped last night, and it will do so with a new admirer in the form of Bully Ray.

On "Busted Open Radio," while talking about what AEW needed to do to build momentum in the face of WrestleMania season, Bully admitted that the Continental Classic is starting to grow on him, a stark contrast to how he was feeling about the tournament prior to last week's "Dynamite." "Last Wednesday night, going into the show ... I was really concerned about how I would feel about the show because I'm not a fan of these tournaments," Bully said. "I've never been a fan of the G1, except for the finals, because I'm not into ... 'Wrestling, wrestling, wrestling.' I like sports entertainment and wrestling, and a good balance of it. But man, last week won me over."

"Tommy talked about Moxley's promo, which I also enjoyed ... I really enjoyed Moxley vs. Lethal, Rush vs Mark Briscoe, Jay White vs. Swerve ... All of the matches were really good, and they were different," Bully continued. "Like, Moxley and Lethal was considerably different than Rush and Mark Briscoe ... So hopefully, I feel the same way this week as I did last week. Plus the main event, [which] I'm assuming is Christian vs. Adam Copeland in this grudge match, this is the storytelling. So it should be a balanced Dynamite tonight."

