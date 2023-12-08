Randy Orton And LA Knight To Team To Face The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Randy Orton will be teaming up with LA Knight and face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on this week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," which is shaping up to be an exciting show.

Orton officially became part of the "SmackDown" roster during the December 1 episode. While deciding whether to sign with Nick Aldis and "SmackDown" or Adam Pearce and "Raw," Paul Heyman led an attack by Uso and Sikoa on Orton. Knight came out to even the odds, setting up a future partnership against the Bloodline. The match will mark Orton's first on "SmackDown" since he and former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle lost the "WWE Raw" Tag Team titles to the then "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions The Usos, in a winner-takes-all match.

Knight and Orton will team together for the first time on the blue brand this week, and they haven't even faced each other in singles action either. The one thing both of them have in common is, of course, their hatred for the Bloodline. Orton is on a path of vengeance against the stable for "injuring" him, which put him out of action for more than a year, while Knight has been feuding with the group for some time now, even getting a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last month at Crown Jewel.

Tomorrow's episode is WWE's annual "Tribute to the Troops" special, and the special episode will mark the return of CM Punk to the blue brand — the first time in almost 10 years. Charlotte Flair will also be in action against Damage CTRL's Asuka, and two United States title tournament matches are on the card as Bobby Lashley will face Karrion Kross, while Dragon Lee will battle Santos Escobar.