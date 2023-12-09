Why WWE Star Bobby Lashley Feels Tribute To The Troops Is Important

WWE star Bobby Lashley has discussed the Tribute for the Troops show and the importance of it for him and the rest of the roster.

The former WWE Champion was a recent guest on "WrestlingNewsCo" where he explained why the Tribute for the Troops show holds a special place in his heart. Lashley, who was a part of the United States Army prior to joining pro wrestling, said that the show is a way to acknowledge the contributions of the troops and show his appreciation to them.

"I think [for] some guys it's more important than others. I think some guys understand the importance of doing stuff for the troops but then some people that have been in the trenches that know military — like I grew up in a military household, my dad was 26 years, my sisters, myself, we all went through the military. So it has a little bit of special meaning to me as well as a few other people that have been there like Montez [Ford] one of my partners, he was in the Marines for a while," said Lashley. "So just having the opportunity to tell boys and girls, look we remember you guys, we look out for you guys, and we still have heart for you guys, and we'd do anything for you guys. So it's a really cool event and a good opportunity for us to pack the stadium and just put on a good show for the troops."

There have been a few wrestlers that have served in the armed forces, with Lashley's partner, Montez Ford, serving in the United States Marine Corps, while WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg was also a part of the Marine Corps. WWE's annual Tribute for the Troops will be held on the December 8 edition of "WWE SmackDown," which will feature the return of CM Punk to the blue brand.