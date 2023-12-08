Eric Bischoff Responds To Reports Of WWE Scaling Back House Shows

Earlier this week, reports began surfacing that TKO was considering scaling back WWE's non-televised events in the next few years, reduce house shows in smaller markets to cut down on costs. Former WCW executive producer and SVP Eric Bischoff provided his thoughts on the matter on his "Strictly Business" podcast.

"It's why I don't often pay attention to these public announcements or comments or even the Wall Street stuff that happens once a quarter, whenever it is," Bischoff said. "It's such nonsense, and that was like a whole bunch of verbiage — for those of you that read Dave Meltzer's dirt sheet, that means words. It's just a whole bunch of gaga basically saying, 'We're losing money in small markets, so we're not gonna go there anymore to save money.'"

"That's it. That's all it means. It doesn't mean anything else. You don't have to be a Harvard business grad to react to something like that. They're losing money in small markets. It doesn't make any sense anymore," he continued. "They're growing in other markets, so put your resources behind your growth and quit doing things that don't make money. F**k. If I was running a Kool-Aid stand, that would be the same thing. Simple. Good for them. I did the same thing in WCW."

Regarding televised shows, WWE's live event business has been booming this year, with the promotion reporting record-breaking gates for major premium live events and their flagship weekly shows "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown."

