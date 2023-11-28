WWE Announces Records Set By Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

The 2023 edition of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames took place this past Saturday and it looks to have been a major success for the company. WWE announced via press release this morning that the PLE broke records for viewership, gate, and merchandise sales. This year's event saw a 44% increase in viewership compared to last year, which had previously set the Survivor Series viewership record. Additionally, with 17,318 people in attendance, the PLE broke the gate record set in 2021.

Along with breaking the Survivor Series merchandise record, the company also revealed that sponsorship revenue was up 24% over last year. The show was sponsored by Ruffles Potato Chips and featured a sizable segment advertising the product. That segment included the return of R-Truth, who had been out of action for over a year due to injury.

The latest Survivor Series was buoyed by the return of Randy Orton after a year and a half away from the ring, as well as by the late surprise return of CM Punk. As noted in WWE's press release today, the clip of Punk's return has generated 71 million views and counting, making it the most successful social media clip in company history.

Like last year's event, the latest Survivor Series was bookended by a pair of WarGames matches. The women's WarGames match opened the show, with Bianca Belair's team picking up the win against Damage CTRL. That was followed by GUNTHER successfully defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against The Miz, Santos Escobar defeating Dragon Lee, and Rhea Ripley retaining the Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark. Finally, the men's WarGames match closed things out, with Orton's return giving the babyface team the win before Punk arrived to end the show.