Booker T Says This WWE Star Is The MVP Of 2023 & 'Changed The Name Of The Game'

While The Slammys have been formally retired from WWE, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has given out a metaphorical award to the performer he believes to be the MVP of the company this year. On a new episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker bestowed this acknowledgment onto The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, who currently reigns as the "WWE NXT" North American Champion.

"I truly believe that you can put five guys in WWE [in for the running of] MVP of the year, and Dom would be one of those names. At the end of that poll, Dominik would be the MVP of 2023, bar none," Booker said. "I really believe that this kid changed the whole name of the game and showed what it really means to be a performer. What he does out of the ring is awesome, but then I turned to what he does inside the ring — he is so freaking uncanny. I talk to my students [at Reality of Wrestling], and I tell them, with wrestling, there is no wrong way of doing this, as long as you do it right. He has all of those elements, to where it may not be traditional, but it's right every freakin' single time. That's what I love about watching Dominik do his work in the ring. What he's done outside the ring, it hadn't been a whole lot at all, but it's definitely made you feel something."

Booker T isn't the only WWE Hall of Famer to dub Mysterio as WWE's MVP of 2023. Shawn Michaels, who serves as WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, also recently praised Mysterio for his efforts this year, simultaneously labeling him as the hardest working man in show business right now. Mysterio has wrestled in 100 matches so far this year, trailing behind only Cody Rhodes for the most of 2023.

