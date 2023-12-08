WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Sees A Bright Future For NXT Star

Tomorrow night, ten stars from "WWE NXT" will set out to conquer the second annual Iron Survivor Challenge at "NXT" Deadline. One of the talents involved in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge is former "NXT" North American Champion Trick Williams, who recently stated that he'd like to be one of the two competitors selected to kick off his respective match. On a new episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T laid out his assessment of Williams' journey in "NXT" so far, while also sharing his prediction for Williams' future, which includes his appearance at "NXT" Deadline.

"The kid's got 'star' written all over him, he really does," Booker said. "Before I ever saw Trick work, I was like, 'Man, I like this guy.' Now, since he's gotten a little taste of the ring, it seems like he's one of those guys that's like a hybrid. He's not like a real wrestler or anything like that, he's just a guy that goes out and fights. I like that. [He] can throw a few moves in there, I like that. Being able to throw a good punch and a good boot, I like that. And that's what Trick Williams pretty much brings to the table. So I see nothing but a bright future for this kid, and hopefully, he'll go out there and pull it off Saturday night as well."

As Williams approaches "NXT" Deadline, he faces the hefty task of outscoring four other men — Tyler Bate, Josh Briggs, Dijak, and Bron Breakker — in the 2023 Men's Iron Survivor Challenge. Despite the match's added difficulty, Williams has already thoroughly sized up his competition, assuring that he is ready to get down to business and secure himself a shot at the "NXT" Championship.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.