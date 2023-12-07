WWE's Trick Williams Sizes Up His Competition In NXT Deadline Iron Survivor Challenge

Upon Tyler Bate's victory in the last-chance fatal-four-way match on "WWE NXT” this week, the field for the 2023 Men's Iron Survivor Challenge was officially set. This year's contest will see Bate face off with the likes of Trick Williams, Josh Briggs, Dijak, and Bron Breakker, as the five men battle to score the most falls, and secure themselves a future shot at the "NXT" Championship. In anticipation of this matchup, which takes place at "NXT" Deadline, Williams appeared on "WWE's The Bump" to lay out his assessment of the competitors involved.

"It's my moment on Saturday, man. We had a lot of drama going on yesterday [on 'NXT'], but that's in the rear view," Williams said. "It's time to get to business. I'm in a war with some big guys ... I'll give you the rundown. We got Josh Briggs, he was raised on the farm or something. He's country-strong, probably been moving cattle his whole life. That's a big boy. We got Dijak, he's six [foot] six. He's been doing this about 20 years. He's acrobatic. This is a big deal. We got Bron Breakker, he's a second generation [wrestler]. He benched the whole weight room and all that. Need I say more? Then we got Tyler Bate who's just the most crafty, creative wrestler I've ever seen work in the ring. Then it's me, Trick Williams, and I'm gonna do what I do."

Williams solidified his spot on the "NXT" Deadline card when he defeated Gallus' Joe Coffey in a qualifying match on "NXT" last month. Now, he looks to become the second ever winner of the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge — an achievement that was first claimed by Grayson Waller, who won the inaugural iteration of the match in 2022.

