Trick Williams, Lash Legend Qualify For Iron Survivor Challenge At WWE NXT Deadline

Two more competitors have been confirmed for the 2023 Iron Survivor Challenge matches that are set for "WWE NXT" Deadline on December 9.

Ahead of Tuesday's episode of "NXT," WWE Hall of Famer Lita announced that one of last year's winners, Roxanne Perez, would receive a chance to qualify for this year's iteration in a bout against Meta-Four's Lash Legend. Meanwhile, Trick Williams and Joe Coffey would square off in a battle for the second spot in the men's Iron Survivor Challenge.

As the action unfolded on "NXT," Perez was faced with a daunting reality as Jakara Jackson, Kiana James, and Lash Legend worked together to ensure that this qualifying match resulted in a loss for "The Prodigy." With the referee distracted by Jackson, James grabbed hold of Perez's arm, keeping her trapped in the corner as Legend charged forward to deliver a boot to her face. Despite Perez's best efforts to fend off the outside interferences, it was Legend who stood victorious. Following her win over Perez, Legend will now join Tiffany Stratton and three competitors yet to be determined in the women's Iron Survivor Challenge.

Later in the show, Trick Williams defeated Joe Coffey in the second qualifying match of the evening. With this win, Williams also cemented his position on the "NXT" Deadline card, where he will face Dijak and three other opponents in the men's Iron Survivor Challenge. In 2022, Grayson Waller emerged as the inaugural winner from the men's division, which secured him a shot at the "NXT" Championship.