Adam Copeland On Christian Cage's AEW Run: 'This Is Jay Without Any Constraints'

One month after making a shocking return at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble, Christian Cage (real name Jay Reso) provided wrestling fans with another surprise, revealing that he had inked a contract with All Elite Wrestling. As the TNT Champion soon approaches the three year anniversary of his AEW debut, his long-time friend Adam "Edge" Copeland lays out his assessment of Cage's AEW run so far, which includes the ongoing storyline revolving around Copeland, Killswitch (formerly Luchasaurus), Nick Wayne, and Cage himself.

"This is Jay without any constraints," Copeland told Sports Illustrated's FanNation. "He's discovering and sometimes accidentally stumbling on things that garner a reaction. He's the type of performer whose ears are always open. If he pushes a button, then just wait, he'll do it again and even better. And he's helping bring others up, too."

Since joining the company in 2021, Cage has gradually grown to become a regular fixture on AEW television, simultaneously elevating his own career and those of Killswitch and Wayne. Most recently, Cage successfully defended the TNT Championship against Copeland on the December 6 episode of "AEW Dynamite," albeit with the added help of Wayne's mother, Shayna.

Despite his loss, Copeland is proud to see his real-life friend continuing to excel in the ring while also boosting two of AEW's rising stars. "[Killswitch], he is a really talented guy," Copeland said. "A guy that size, with that much talent, we've really wanted to show the world what he can do. He's in a good position right now. And Nick Wayne has incredible instincts. That's from growing up in the industry, learning from his father, who was a wrestler, and watching wrestling his whole life. He hasn't disappointed yet."