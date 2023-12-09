More Details On Bryan Danielson's Disciplinary Role Backstage In AEW

It's been a rollercoaster year for AEW both on and off-screen, with some of the biggest highs in the company's short history overshadowed by ugly backstage issues and the departure of their marquee star, CM Punk. Punk's abrupt exit from the promotion — which was decided upon by a disciplinary committee following a backstage brawl with Jack Perry — led to the revelation of Bryan Danielson's increasing role behind the scenes, which included partaking in the decision to fire his long-time friend.

According to recent reports from multiple sources, Danielson has become responsible for handling a lot of backstage disciplinary issues, including fining talent where necessary and cracking down on social media usage by AEW performers. The latest update from Fightful Select has further explained Danielson's position of power, who has been "partially responsible" for dishing out monetary fines for social media conduct in recent weeks in a bid to clean up AEW's public image. The report indicates that as well as individual posts from talent, retweets and likes also fall under the same umbrella, but at this stage there have only been limited sanctions made by Danielson.

The 42-year-old joined AEW over two years ago and has become a locker room leader, while president and CEO Tony Khan has publicly praised "The American Dragon" on numerous occasions and believes he will further evolve into a focal part of the company in the coming years. Danielson is slated to retire from full-time in-ring competition in 2024, but is still expected to work a limited schedule and remain involved via non-competitive measures under Khan.