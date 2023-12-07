Backstage Update On Report Of AEW, Bryan Danielson & Social Media Fines

Reports have surfaced in recent days that Bryan Danielson, who is part of the AEW disciplinary committee, has been handing out fines to AEW talent regarding their conduct on social media. However, Bryan Alvarez mentioned on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that he had asked around and people hadn't heard that "The American Dragon" had been issuing fines. Dave Meltzer also commented that the story had been "overblown" in many ways. He said that Danielson is on the committee, but he is not the individual enforcing punishments.

According to a recent report, Danielson, along with AEW General Counsel Chris Peck and an unnamed external attorney, were part of the committee that recommended the dismissal of CM Punk following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In. AEW CEO Tony Khan ultimately took that advice and fired Punk. It was suggested that Danielson was leading the committee, but he has since shot down those rumors.

Some AEW wrestlers have been vocal on social media of late about their positions and booking within the company. Former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., called out the promotion for her lack of promo time compared to the likes of MJF and Christian Cage, while Matt Hardy shared his frustration about the way he and his brother Jeff Hardy were currently being utilized in the organization. Those posts coincide with reports suggesting that there is currently a great deal of negativity behind the scenes.