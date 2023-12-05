Report: There Is 'A Lot Of Negativity' Backstage In AEW

There's never a dull moment behind the curtain at AEW. Among the many happenings are alleged backstage fights, wrestlers publicly speaking out about their booking, poor ticket sales, and key staff and performers departing the promotion. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," longtime wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer said he had received "a lot of negativity" from people in and around AEW. He feels that a lot of the issues stem from Saturday's "AEW Collision" taping in Erie, Pennsylvania, which drew a very low crowd.

It was pointed out that despite the reported negativity, Tony Khan's promotion is grossing more money than it has ever done before. It's said that AEW will finish 2023 grossing between $170-$175 million, which is up 67% from 2022. That could increase even further next year with the company's television rights up for renewal. The organization is also set to return to Wembley Stadium next summer for All In, with this year's inaugural event grossing over $10 million in revenue. Meltzer added that there were "economic aspects" of the promotion that looked favorable, but there is still somewhat of a negative perception behind the scenes.

Following the announcement last week by wrestler and backstage contributor QT Marshall that he was leaving AEW due to the company moving in a different direction, it was reported yesterday that AEW VP of Post Production Kevin Sullivan had been let go. Meltzer noted there were "a lot of people" who were not happy about that decision, and he believes that's why there's currently negativity behind the scenes.