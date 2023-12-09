WWE's Shawn Michaels Was Surprised By Release Of NXT's McKenzie Mitchell

WWE released former "WWE NXT" backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell this week as part of its latest round of cuts (which mainly impacted people in office positions) but Shawn Michaels insisted she will always be part of the "NXT" family during a recent media call ahead of "NXT's" Deadline premium live event.

"It was something that obviously took me by surprise as well," he admitted. "My understanding is there's just some areas where we have overlapping jobs, and there were going to be changes. There are a lot of things that go on within this company that are way above me. This obviously was one of them."

Mitchell will remain part of WWE's family due to her relationship status — she's married to "NXT" commentator Vic Joseph. Mitchell has been part of the company since 2019 in various roles, including co-hosting WWE's "The Bump." After hearing of her release she took a positive outlook, writing, "I've always said and firmly believe in 'when [one] door closes, another opens," on X (formerly Twitter).

"The door is always open here in the WWE," Michaels said. "It doesn't mean that we can't revisit that relationship somewhere down the road, good lord willing. Obviously, it's a loss to us in 'NXT,' but the machine, as always, has to continue to roll on, and we will obviously do that. And obviously, we will miss her greatly, because everybody absolutely loves and adores McKenzie."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.