Shawn Michaels Discusses WWE Star Becky Lynch's 'Servant-Like Nature'

Becky Lynch spent over a month working in "WWE NXT" beginning in September when she was able to win the one title that had evaded her – the "NXT" Women's Championship. She appeared regularly on the black and gold brand while also representing the title on the main roster, and Shawn Michaels praised the "servant-like nature" she brought during that period.

"Becky Lynch is a huge star. She's a WWE Superstar through and through. But she came down to 'NXT' and just made sure she wanted to lift up all of the women, and 'NXT' as a whole down there," he said during a recent media call. "I think for me, the humility at which she went about doing that, to me, was just off the charts, and that's what I appreciated so much about her doing it."

Lynch won the title from Tiffany Stratton and defended it until "NXT's" Halloween Havoc when Lyra Valkyria defeated her. Michaels praised Lynch for the humble and professional way that she carried herself during her stint with the brand, while pointing out that she didn't need to do as much as she did.

"She did a great deal for us, was good from a ratings standpoint, was great professionally to get to work with, was great creatively for us, and then also did everything that she could to lift up our women's division," he said. "To also continue to work with a number of the young ladies, she never once didn't have time whether it was getting in there physically, or helping them verbally."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.