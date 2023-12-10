AEW Continental Classic Report, Collision 12/9/2023

The first-ever Continental Classic resumed with two Blue League tournament matches on "AEW Collision" taped in Montreal, Quebec.

In the opening match of the program, current Ring of Honor and New Japan Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston squared off against long-time rival Claudio Castagnoli. The last time the two met was at the Grand Slam special of "AEW Dynamite" in September. On that night, Kingston captured the ROH World Championship. Castagnoli started off the rematch on the offensive looking to ensure there wasn't a repeat of the September result. Unfortunately for Castagnoli, he was once again bested by Kingston who earned his first three points in the tournament. The finish came after a powerbomb attempt by Kingston was reversed by Castagnoli, who then saw his reversal also reversed by Kingston for the three count.

In the main event, Bryan Danielson wrestled Andrade El Idolo. Both men were undefeated in tournament action coming into the bout. Danielson, who will soon be retiring from full-time competition, wrestled twice in as many nights. Last night, Danielson defeated Daniel Garcia on "Rampage." Tonight, he wasn't so lucky losing to Andrade El Idolo in a closely-contested bout, which featured El Idolo opening a cut around Danielson's eye. In the end, El Idolo hit a Flatliner hammerlock DDT to earn the three points, tying him with Danielson and Brody King to lead the Blue League. After the match, El Idolo showed concern for Danielson, but was confronted by Claudio Castagnoli who arrived on the scene and promptly told El Idolo to leave.

The Continental Classic continues with three Gold League matches on Wednesday night. The special Winter is Coming edition of "AEW Dynamite" features Rush taking on Jay Lethal, Swerve Strickland wrestling Jon Moxley, and Mark Briscoe going to battle with Jay White.