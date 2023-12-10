Why AEW's Nick Wayne Says Christian Cage's Brain Is 'Like No Other'

As Nick Wayne continues to adjust to his recent character shift, he has the benefit of being paired with 28-year veteran, Christian Cage, who has since dubbed Wayne as "The Prodigy." During an appearance on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," Wayne opened up about his experience working with Cage, detailing some of the specific guidance he's received from him so far.

"Christian's brain is like no other, with wrestling, with promos, with longevity," Wayne said. "Him, alongside Adam [Copeland] and Sting, have been doing it for years, for decades. They know what's best. They know what works. They know how to be successful because all three of them are very successful in the sport. When you look at them, and you have the opportunity to be under their learning tree, you should just sit there and be quiet and just have your ears open. That's what I try to do every Wednesday [and] every Saturday. With Christian, his promos are pretty brutal, but they're structured very nice. Promos have been something that, I don't want to say is a weak point of mine, but I didn't do many on the independents ... [In] trying to get used to that, I feel like Christian is the best to help me with that, and he does, which I'm very thankful for."

The ongoing story surrounding Wayne, Cage, Killswitch (formerly Luchasaurus), and Copeland took a dramatic turn last week when Copeland challenged Cage for the TNT Championship on "AEW Dynamite." With the referee momentarily taken out, Nick Wayne's mother, Shayna Wayne, entered the ring, seizing the opportunity to nail Copeland in the head with Cage's title. Cage then laid out Copeland with a Killswitch and a stomp to the neck to retain his TNT Championship.

