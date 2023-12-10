AEW Star Rush Congratulates Brother Dragon Lee After WWE NXT North American Title Win

Wrestlers from competing brands are usually as celebratory of each other as anyone, and that goes doubly so when they're family. AEW's Rush took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to celebrate the victory of his brother Dragon Lee, who defeated fellow lucha libre scion Dominik Mysterio to win the WWE NXT North American Championship at WWE NXT Deadline in Bridgeport, CT.

"Congratulations brother, you deserve it," Rush wrote, "the fruit and reward of work and discipline,I am very proud of you, I love you HERMANO." The touching words accompanied a picture of his brother with his new title belt, posing alongside Rey Mysterio, who seconded Lee in his battle against Mysterio's ne'er do well son.

Lee is a former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion and ROH World Television Champion, among other accolades, but Saturday's win marks his first title win since joining WWE in 2022. Lee has been feuding with Mysterio off and on for much of the year, with Mysterio often coming out victorious by nefarious means. The feud seemingly ended when Lee joined the main roster, competing against Santos Escobar in a losing effort at WWE Survivor Series: War Games, but an injury to North American Title Number One Contender Wes Lee resulted in Dragon Lee getting one last shot at Mysterio and winning.

While Lee has been making his mark in WWE, Rush has been competing in the AEW Continental Classic. He currently stands at three points as he currently has one win in the round-robin tournament so far.