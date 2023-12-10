Mark Briscoe Calls Out WWE On Fox Social Media Account

So many famous phrases in wrestling come from common slang, which can lead to conflict, such as the recent trademark controversy over WWE's attempted usage of the term "Yeet," and now Mark Briscoe's animosity with the WWE On Fox social media account.

Mark Briscoe took to X (formerly Twitter) to take the WWE on FOX account to task for using the phrase "DEM BOYZ" to caption a picture of Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, as the phrase has long been associated with Briscoe and his brother Jay, who died earlier this year. While The Briscoes have been referred to as "Dem Boyz," the phrase is a popular colloquialism for "them boys," which was made an especially popular phrase in African-American Vernacular English by rapper Wiz Khalifa in his 2014 song "We Dem Boyz." Khalifa's song was featured on the soundtrack to the video game WWE 2k15, deepening the connecting to WWE.

For real?? This shit is hilarious. @TripleH, whoever runs this twitter should probably be fired for lack of knowledge. Or they need the taste slapped out of their mouth for lack of reverence https://t.co/lQupDA91Ds — Mark Briscoe (@SussexCoChicken) December 10, 2023

Briscoe tagged WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque in his post, writing "whoever runs this twitter should probably be fired for lack of knowledge. Or they need the taste slapped out of their mouth for lack of reverence." Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood responded to Briscoe's tweet, referring to The Briscoes as "OG Dem Boyz" among other things.

Mark's brother Jay died in January at the age of 38 years old and was ROH World Tag Team Champion alongside his brother at the time of his death. Mark is set to team with Harwood and Harwood's FTR partner Cash Wheeler at ROH Final Battle to take on Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley in a Fight Without Honor match in tribute to Jay.