Will Ospreay Comments On TNA Signing Trent Seven

Impact Wrestling (soon to be TNA Wrestling) announced that Trent Seven had signed with the company this weekend at Final Resolution, and his fellow Englishman Will Ospreay took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his joy.

"Extremely happy for @trentseven his mind for the business is brilliant but his passion is greater," Ospreay wrote. "TNA is the perfect place for him to reapply his trade and reinvent himself. Best of luck boss."

Extremely happy for @trentseven his mind for the business is brilliant but his passion is greater. TNA is the perfect place for him to reapply his trade and reinvent himself. Best of luck boss https://t.co/MO45DYlvFk — Will Ospreay â€¢ ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) December 10, 2023

Ospreay himself has made several appearances for Impact Wrestling as of late and will be part of the upcoming Snake Eyes show. The company was reportedly interested in signing him as well when his deal with New Japan Pro-Wrestling runs out next year, but Ospreay opted to become All Elite.

Seven turned up as a surprise at the recent PPV to team up with "Speedball" Mike Bailey as they defeated The Rascalz's Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz, getting his time with the company off to a perfect start. Scott D'Amore then hit the ring to offer him a contract, which he signed there and then.

Seven – who is best known for his Mustache Mountain partnership alongside Tyler Bate spent several years working for WWE between 2016 and 2022 both in "WWE NXT UK" and "WWE NXT." During that time he and Bate held the "NXT" Tag Team titles and the "NXT UK" versions, but Seven ended up being released in 2022. Since then he has made sporadic appearances for AEW but has primarily been working on the independent scene.