AEW's Christian Cage Says He's Currently In His Prime After His Career 'Was Taken Away'

Christian Cage is the current AEW TNT Champion, holding the title since defeating Darby Allin and defending champion Luchasaurus in a three-way championship match on "Collision" in September. However, it wasn't all that long ago that even getting back in the ring seemed to be out of the question for Cage who retired in 2014 after having suffered concussion-related injuries.

Cage recently spoke with TSN and told the outlet that, "My career was taken away from me, there's no secret about that, and it was a gift to get it back. It wasn't good enough for me just to get it back. I had seven years of lost time to make up for."

Clearly, the veteran has worked hard to make up for lost time and put together memorable performances since debuting with All Elite Wrestling in 2021. During his time with AEW, Cage has formed his own faction called The Patriarchy and he has also won a couple of championships — the Impact World Title defeating Kenny Omega and the TNT Championship he currently holds.

And, perhaps not surprisingly, it appears that Cage is as confident as ever in who he is and what he still has left to offer as a performer. He explained that, "I feel like I'm in my prime and I just turned 50 years old. Nobody is doing it like I am at this age."

How much longer he'll be able to perform at this level is anyone's guess. However, Cage isn't taking anything for granted saying, "The window is only open for a short amount of time and I wanted to come back and prove that I am one of the best, if not the best, to ever do it."