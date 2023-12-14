Matt Hardy Discusses The AEW Storylines That Are Currently Exciting Him

AEW is currently investing a lot of time into in-ring content via the Continental Classic tournament. However, at the same time, some key stories are unfolding, and one that Matt Hardy is enjoying is Sting's road to retirement, which will take place at AEW Revolution in 2024.

"I'm very excited that is going to be in Greensboro, North Carolina," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy." "I was so happy to hear that. I was talking with Tony the guy who is our agent on these kinds of stuff, and books us for these things. He just thought he said Greensboro would be a great venue."

While Sting's final opponent remains unknown, the encounter will be happening at the Greensboro Coliseum, which is a venue close to his heart. That was the location where he and Ric Flair famously faced each other in a 45-minute draw at Clash Of The Champions for the NWA World Championship — a match that helped put Sting on the map as a top athlete.

"I am really glad that AEW is being very true to form and letting him wrestle in a city that was truly important to him and also formative to his career, being Greensboro, North Carolina," Hardy said. "I'm not going to lie, I dig it because that's an hour and 15 or 20 minutes from the house."

Elsewhere, Hardy is also enjoying the current storyline between two of his former rivals — Christian Cage and Adam Copeland. The two men have been feuding ever since Copeland debuted in the company, with Cage defeating his former tag team partner on "AEW Dynamite" last week following the actions of Nick Wayne's mother.

"I love it," he said. "[I'm] really, thoroughly enjoying what those guys are doing inside the ring and also in promos to one another character-wise."

