Johnny Gargano Smashes Jaguars-Themed Guitar At NFL Game

A certified NFL Cleveland Browns fan, WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano took it to the opposing team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, today by smashing a Jaguars-themed guitar. All Elite Wrestling fans, of course, know that the Jaguars are owned by AEW CEO Tony Khan's father, Shahid Khan. With that being said, without even trying, WWE threw some shade at its competitor. It's also a good time to bring up how back in August, the WWE and NFL partnership excluded Jacksonville from WWE's legacy replica title belts merchandise.

Cleveland's own Johnny Gargano had this crowd rockin' with his guitar smash! 🎸💥@JohnnyGargano | @WWE pic.twitter.com/bnZ7bYhPIF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 10, 2023

The Browns ended up defeating the Jaguars — 31 to 27. With this week's win, both of the teams are now 8–5. Khan was quiet on social media about the NFL game, because he was too busy supporting his father's other sports team — the Fulham Football Club.

Thank you @FulhamFC supporters + huge thanks to all of you who were at the Cottage today for Fulham's win! Congratulations + thank you to Marco and the squad and club staff! It was great to win + keep a clean sheet at home, I hope you all have a great Sunday! Come on Fulham! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 10, 2023

Gargano was at the Browns game today because tomorrow's episode of "WWE Raw," will be taking place in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. At the moment, Gargano hasn't been announced for the card, but former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes will be in action against Shinsuke Nakamura.

This wasn't the first social media post today that had some kind of AEW and WWE connection. As noted earlier, former ROH Tag Team Champion and AEW star Mark Briscoe wasn't happy with WWE on Fox's X, formerly known as Twitter, account using The Briscoes Brothers' favorite moniker — Dem Boyz. Briscoe even called out Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque because of the post.