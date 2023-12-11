WWE HOFer Bill Goldberg Appears At An NFL Game And Delivers A Spear

Bill Goldberg was at the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, and the Hall of Famer, who is a Falcons fan, speared a fan who was wearing a Tom Brady jersey. After he speared the fan, the Falcons mascot gave him a title.

The official X account of the Atlanta Falcons also shared the below photo of Goldberg posing with the caption, "Please don't spear us, @Goldberg."

It's worth noting that Goldberg was part of the Falcons for two years between 1992 and 1994. This was after he played in the Canadian Football League, though the Los Angeles Rams originally picked him in the 11th round of the 1990 NFL draft before going to the CFL. Prior to joining the NFL, the former WCW Champion was a starting defensive lineman for the University of Georgia.

Goldberg has been a free agent since his WWE contract expired earlier this year. His last in-ring match was against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in February 2022 at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE. In an interview in March, the WWE Hall of Famer hinted that the promotion owes him a proper retirement match.

The veteran star wasn't the only pro wrestler involved in a football game this weekend; WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano made an appearance at a match featuring his home team, the Cleveland Browns, against the Jacksonville Jaguars. During the game, Gargano smashed a Jacksonville Jaguars-themed guitar. Incidentally, the Jaguars are owned by the family of AEW CEO Tony Khan.