Logan Paul Explains Why He Thinks He's 'Found His Calling' In WWE

Logan Paul believes he has found his calling when it comes to his entrance into the world of professional wrestling.

"WWE is the perfect thing for everything that I love in life. The showmanship, the combat, the physical nature of it, the storytelling, the media –- it's everything that I love, you know? ... It's fun for me, people seem to enjoy it," he told "Jazzy World TV." "I've got to say, I'm good at it. You're looking at the U.S. Champ, the best that WWE has seen in a while, so I'm going to be at it for a minute."

Paul captured the United States Championship at Crown Jewel earlier this year, defeating Rey Mysterio to claim his first title. However, Paul has been on a rapid rise since first linking up with WWE and surpassing expectations for what he could bring to the squared circle. After all, he was challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in only his third match ever. While he may have come up short in that bout, reaching the pinnacle of the industry is still something he has his sights set on as he gets deeper and deeper into his wrestling career.

"It's an amazing company to work for, I'm proud to be an employee," he said. "To be honest with you, when I do something I want to be the best at it. So, I don't see myself being anything less than World Champ one day."

