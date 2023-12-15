Satnam Singh Weighs In On The CM Punk & AEW Drama

CM Punk is a polarizing figure in the world of professional wrestling. However, Satnam Singh — who worked with the "Second City Saint" in AEW — is happy to see him doing well in WWE. Singh addressed Punk's backstage controversies in AEW while speaking to "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," but he mostly had positive things to say about his former colleague.

"Good luck for him, whatever he has. He has a great opportunity in WWE, so good for him. Good luck for the future. Good luck with everything. I'm really happy to see him over there again, so I hope he has a great opportunity over there."

Despite being seemingly happy for Punk, Singh also noted that the altercations that led to his firing weren't good for the promotion. Punk was let go following an alleged backstage showdown with Jack Perry at AEW All In 2023, which reportedly stemmed from the former Jungle Boy's "Go cry me a river" comments in his match with HOOK during the pre-show. Furthermore, when AEW CEO Khan addressed the decision, he claimed that he felt his own life was in danger. As such, Singh understands why Punk was let go.

"He is a really good person. As long as he stayed in AEW, he was really good to me. I don't have any dispute with him. He never said anything wrong to me. But whatever happened, that's not good, you know. It's not good for our team or our company. You have to stay down to earth, and you have to be nice to everyone. You have to be happy with everyone you know."