AEW's Mark Henry Opens Up On Falling Out With Jim Cornette After NWA Racism Controversy

Despite admitting Jim Cornette had a monumental impact on his wrestling career, AEW's Mark Henry is not on speaking terms with the controversial wrestling historian. Henry opened up about their issues in an appearance on "Wrestling with Rip Rogers," explaining why Cornette continues to hold a grudge.

"Jim Cornette, like you know, got p***** at me because there was videos that surfaced of him saying the n-word, and I guess I didn't come to his aid enough for him," Henry started.

Cornette resigned from his commentary position with the National Wrestling Alliance in 2019. This came after he incited controversy over a racially insensitive joke he made during an "NWA Powerrr" taping, which was deemed to perpetuate harmful stereotypes surrounding Black people, as well as jesting about sensitive issues in Africa. Amidst the controversy, Cornette refused to apologize – despite Mark Henry delivering his own ultimatum — as he claimed it was a "starvation joke" rather than a racist joke. However, videos emerged showing Cornette using racial slurs repeatedly, painting the Kentuckian in an entirely different light.

After Cornette's comments in 2019, Henry admitted to feeling a sense of mourning over the ordeal, owing to the impact he had on his career. However, he demanded that his mentor apologize and mean it. Otherwise, he should be open if he does share a racist stance toward Black people.