On last night's episode of NWA Powerrr, Jim Cornette made some offensive remarks that ended up getting the episode temporarily pulled so NWA could edit the comments out.
During the broadcast Cornette said, "Trevor Murdoch is the only person who can strap a bucket of fried chicken to his back and ride a motor scooter across Ethiopia. Trevor Murdoch can take care of himself!"
Earlier today, NWA announced Jim Cornette has resigned from the company, and NWA will also implement a new procedure to review programming before it airs:
Effective immediately: Jim Cornette has resigned from the National Wrestling Alliance. As an announcer on the November 19th edition of NWA Power, Jim made remarks during a singles match between Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch that were both offensive and do not meet the high standards of decency and good faith of the National Wrestling Alliance.
To ensure that such an error can never happen again, we've established new procedures of review for all NWA programming going forward.
We sincerely regret our failure in this regard.
Cornette commented this morning, "Morning everybody! Heard any good jokes lately? This coming Friday's Jim Cornette Experience (wherever you find your favorite podcasts) is liable to be a good one if you like hearing stupid people told what they can do with their stupidity."
NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis also gave his thoughts on the situation, calling Cornette's remarks "in poor taste and unnecessary."
