Earlier this week, Jim Cornette resigned from the NWA following controversial comments he said during the latest episode of NWA Powerrr. While Trevor Murdoch was in the ring.

As a result, the episode was temporarily taken down so the NWA could edit the comments out. Cornette's comments led to a backlash of fans calling him racist. Someone who has known Cornette for a long time, Mark Henry, was severely disappointed by the comments.

"It just hurts, man," Henry told TMZ Sports. "As much as I can say, I'm disappointed and I hope that he can try to fix this. But, some people just don't like people of color."

Cornette has yet to formally apologize for his remarks, which Henry hopes he does soon.

"I would say, 'Jim ... please apologize, and mean it," Henry continued. "And if you don't mean it, then go all the way Darth Vader and tell us you just don't like black people.' At least I know who you are. And, then I can get rid of this feeling that I have in my heart. It's like having your mother or father disown you. I feel like a sense of mourning."

Becoming a pro wrestler in the 1990's, Mark Henry has thanked Cornette for helping him in the sport. Taking his comments to heart, Henry believes this is almost like a betrayal of a close member of his life.

"Prior to all of this, the relationship that I had with Jim Cornette has been really, really good," Henry stated. "He taught me a lot about pro wrestling. He allowed me into his home to look at his archive. He helped me to be the wrestler that I became. And, I probably wouldn't have been the guy without him. But, it is very, very hurtful. And, I don't get emotional about much, but I feel a sense of loss."

Cornette has promised to address the situation on Friday's edition of his "Cornette Experience" podcast. He recently commented on the situation, stating, "Morning everybody! Heard any good jokes lately? This coming Friday's Jim Cornette Experience (wherever you find your favorite podcasts) is liable to be a good one if you like hearing stupid people told what they can do with their stupidity."

damien demento contributed to this article.