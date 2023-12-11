Two New Matches Announced For 12/12 Episode Of WWE NXT

Following Saturday's WWE NXT Deadline PLE, the company has announced a pair of matches for tomorrow's show. Eddie Thorpe cost Dijak his shot in the Iron Survivor Challenge on Saturday, and the two will continue their long-running rivalry with another match this Tuesday (via F4WOnline). In addition to that, WWE announced that Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend of Meta Four will take on Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs, and Fallon Henley in mixed trios action. The two sides have been in conflict as of late, with a backstage brawl breaking out during Deadline, and they'll follow it up tomorrow night.

Previously announced for tomorrow's "WWE NXT" is the start of the 2023 Men's Breakout Tournament. As usual, the tournament features a list of rising stars within "NXT," and this year's participants include Myles Borne, Trey Bearhill, Oba Femi, and more. The winner of the tournament will gain a shot at any title they'd like to challenge for.

Blair Davenport walked away as the winner of the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge over the weekend, intending to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship, while Trick Williams won the men's match. Along with the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches, Saturday's PLE included Ilja Dragunov successfully defending the NXT Championship against Baron Corbin, Kiana James defeating Roxanne Perez in a steel cage, and Dragon Lee defeating Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship.

In another "NXT" development with main roster implications, Shawn Michaels announced over the weekend that Carmelo Hayes will represent the brand in the WWE United States Championship tournament following his victory over Lexis King at Deadline. That tournament began this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown" and will decide the next challenger for the title held by Logan Paul.