Braun Strowman On CM Punk's WWE Return: 'He Can Get In Line And Get These Hands'

CM Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series proved a surprise to fans and members of the roster alike, perhaps best exemplified by Seth Rollins' reaction to the proceedings. And while former Universal Champion Braun Strowman might be on the shelf with an injury, that didn't stop him from sharing his thoughts on Punk's return during an interview with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge."

"He's doing his job. At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and butts in seats," said Strowman, "Well, it looks like he's doing it. I've heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I'll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands, just like anybody else."

Strowman has been out of action since May 1 after suffering a neck injury that required him to get cervical spinal fusion surgery, and he doesn't look close to returning to the ring. Strowman recently revealed that he has been medically cleared to lightly weight train, and should hopefully receive the all-clear to return to in-ring training in mid-2024. That means he could make a return later next year, provided all goes well.

If Punk and Strowman meet in the ring next year, it will be a first-time match-up. Strowman, who signed with WWE in 2013, didn't make his WWE in-ring debut until December 2014, months after Punk had walked out of the company, meaning the two have never had the opportunity to wrestle each other.