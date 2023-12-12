AEW's Matt Hardy Explains What's 'Most Annoying' About The Wrestling Business

Following last week's episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," in which Matt Hardy expressed frustration with the current creative (or lack thereof) in AEW for both he and his brother Jeff, he took to the airwaves once more to address the response from fans and the motivation behind what he put out for the public to consume.

On this week's episode, Hardy sounded positive about what was said and why he expressed what he did, telling co-host Jon Alba that it was, simply, as authentic as he could be. "I can say that it was 1,000% real," Hardy said. "That was the real, genuine Matt Hardy. That was the real, authentic Jeff Hardy, speaking from the heart, speaking very honestly, speaking very truthfully."

On the episode in question, Hardy spoke of their seemingly aimless direction in AEW by recounting patience on their part running thin and leading, ultimately, to frustration.

"Creatively, just the way we've been utilized, like, the last four months, it's been very frustrating," he explained. "We've been very patient but there has been a lot of frustration [with] the things we've done and how we've been utilized in some ways."

Hardy spoke of pitching to play off of their current frustrations, channeling that into what he and Jeff might do on-screen moving forward. In essence, it would be another evolution of their characters — something they've proven adept at several times over throughout their careers. So far, however, nothing new has materialized.