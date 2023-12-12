Ace Steel Names The People He Liked Working With In AEW

Ace Steel was a controversial figure in the AEW locker room but it seems the former AEW producer had a high opinion of many of the people he worked with during his brief time with the company.

"I love Darby [Allin]. Darby's great ... Believe it or not, Darby's been to the Harley Race camps," Ace Steel told Rip Rogers on the latest "Wrestling With Rip Rogers" podcast. "Brody King has been to Harley Race camp, in fact, I was at one he was at."

Steel also said that King's House of Black compatriot Malakai Black is a pleasure to work with, as is former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs.

"MJF, he's got a future on him, obviously. I loved working with Serena [Deeb] and Mercedes [Martinez]," Steel said, noting that he worked with plenty of the women on AEW's roster. Toni Storm and Jaime Hayter were also mentioned by Steel as especially talented. "Jade Cargill, just signed with WWE, she was always very nice."

Steel said that he would often produce matches for "AEW Dark," which not only meant he was an agent for a lot of women's matches but also matches for a lot of unseasoned talent. According to him, this led to producing a match for veteran Serena Deeb and the young Anna Jay, which Steel felt the two women pulled off perfectly.

"It was one of the best ones I saw," Steel gushed, who felt Deeb stayed connected with the green Jay, and the two women followed his direction and advice to the letter, leading to performances of which both women and Steel can be proud.