WWE Star Braun Strowman Says He's 'Never Finished' With Roman Reigns

Way before he was "The Tribal Chief," the ballistic vest-wearing Roman Reigns shared a storied rivalry with Braun Strowman. The feud cemented Strowman's place in the main event, spawning nuclear support with his catchphrase, "I'm not finished with you!" levied towards his nemesis.

But "The Monster Among Men" expressed his desire to re-ignite their feud in an interview with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge."

"Never, I'm never finished with Roman Reigns," he answered. "He is my arch nemesis and my greatest rivalry of my career, and hopefully one of these days I'll get back in there and get these hands on The Tribal Chief."

Reigns and Strowman last met in the ring in 2020 for the Universal Championship on "SmackDown." Strowman was also in the triple threat match alongside "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WWE Payback 2020, where Reigns won the bout to commence his historic reign. Their feud reached its peak in 2017 and 2018 on the "WWE Raw" brand, with the pair battling alongside Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe in the Universal Championship picture.

Strowman was released by WWE in 2021 shortly after challenging for the WWE Championship, but made his return under Paul Levesque's new creative direction in late 2022. He and Ricochet were a popular tag team, spinning Strowman's controversial comments about "flippy wrestlers” into a double-act until he suffered a neck injury in May. The pair were drafted to "Raw" together in the WWE Draft earlier this year, defeating Chad Gable and Otis in tag team action in their last match to date. Strowman recently provided an update on his recovery, stating he had been cleared to return and was looking to return to the ring in 2024.