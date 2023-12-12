Mickie James Shouts Out CM Punk After WWE Raw Name Drop

During his return to Cleveland, Ohio on last night's "WWE Raw," CM Punk explained why the city hasn't always been kind to him, referencing the time when he and Mickie James made their WWE debuts in 2005. As previously narrated by Punk, he and James were presented as an on-screen couple, and at the end of his dark match against Rob Begley, Punk was sent back down to Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) as WWE officials weren't impressed with his debut outing.

Punk's shoutout of James didn't go unnoticed by the former WWE Women's Champion, who took to X to share a rare photo of their WWE debuts, along with the caption, "That's my Brother. That's my Friend. @CMPunk [heart emoji]."

Later in his "Raw" promo, Punk also referenced the time in Cleveland when he was forced to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship — due to a kayfabe injury — after being punted by Randy Orton in the backstage area. And finally, Punk pointed out how he walked out on WWE before the January 27, 2014 episode of "Raw" scheduled to take place in Cleveland. "Ten years ago, I had to take myself off the hamster wheel," Punk said recalling his WWE walkout. "I had to, for better or worse, make the hardest decision of my life. And I don't regret it, but there was always a part of me that wondered, 'Has anyone paid to see CM Punk that day?'"

It's worth noting that Punk's MMA debut, against Mickey Gall at UFC 203, also took place in the same arena in Cleveland back in 2016. Clearly, "The Second City Savior" has a lot of history with the city, and as such, it was only fitting that he chose to sign with the "Raw" brand in the same building from which he departed ten years ago.