WWE's John Cena Comments On The Iron Claw Following Red Carpet Premiere

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena was in attendance for the premiere of "The Iron Claw" movie, which is due to be released in the United States before Christmas. The 16-time world champion was also joined by other wrestling personalities on the red carpet, including Baron Corbin, Liv Morgan, and AEW's MJF, who is an executive producer and actor in the film. Cena was spotted briefly chatting with the reigning AEW World Champion before heading into the screening. In a post on social media, "The GOAT" reflected on attending the premiere. "Incredibly proud of [Zac Efron] for an outstanding performance in [A24's The Iron Claw]," Cena wrote on X. "Thank you for doing the work to help introduce a new audience to one of our industry's most important families. See it in theaters Dec. 22nd!!!"

"The Iron Claw" focuses on Kevin Von Erich and the rest of the legendary Von Erichs. Tragedy has plagued the family throughout the years, with Chris, Kerry, and Mike Von Erich all dying by suicide. Nevertheless, the family's legacy in the world of wrestling continues to live on, and it will now be showcased to the world on the silver screen, with a cast that includes the likes of Zac Efron, Maura Tierney, Jeremy Allen White, and Lily James. Aside from MJF, fellow wrestlers Chavo Guerrero Jr. and Ryan Nemeth are also involved.

Although he attended the premiere in Los Angeles, California on Monday, Cena was not cast in the film. It appears as though he was in attendance to support the wrestling-related release and his fellow acting friends following the end of the recent strikes in Hollywood.