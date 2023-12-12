Arn Anderson Explains Why AEW Star Sting Has Remained Relevant For So So Long

Sting is currently on the road to retirement, having confirmed that he will be hanging up his boots in 2024. However, pre-announcing the news has allowed audiences to enjoy that time and reflect on his 38-year career, which Arn Anderson believes has lasted so long due to having a "kid-friendly gimmick."

"I used to call him glowworm because he would come out and his gear was top shelf, but good colors — looked fantastic," Anderson said on "ARN." "[His] body always looked good, figured out the tan thing, be tanned, all those things cosmetically. A lot of energy in the ring his style, you know the Sting Woo, that whole gimmick. He just had it." Sting has always managed to find success throughout his career, whether working as the vibrant surfer character, his iconic crow gimmick, or even as the Joker in TNA. For Anderson, that has all been down to how he looked when appearing on television.

"He looked like a star coming through the curtain, and he looked like a star going back through the curtain and everything in between," Anderson said. "He was one of those characters and the office was smart enough that by and large, they pushed him properly." Sting's career will be finishing up at AEW Revolution 2024, and while his opponent is currently unknown, it has been confirmed that the event will be taking place at the Greensboro Coliseum. The venue is historic to Sting due to it being the location of his famous 45-minute draw against Ric Flair.

