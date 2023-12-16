Frankie Kazarian Details Conversations He Had With WWE After Leaving AEW

While Frankie Kazarian ultimately landed with Impact Wrestling following his departure from AEW, that wasn't the only place that was interested in working with the former SCU star. Kazarian admitted to having "very good" conversations with WWE as well. "I obviously have relationships with a lot of guys up there, Matt Bloom is one because Matt and I were in [Killer] Kowalski's school together," he told, "Talk Is Jericho." "He runs developmental and he had contacted me and he said, 'Do you still want to wrestle?' I said, 'Absolutely,' he said, 'Okay, what do you think about coaching?' I go, 'I don't know, I think down the road that's something I want to do.'"

Of course, Kazarian has the experience to offer plenty of knowledge to WWE's Performance Center. However, even though Kazarian admitted he wasn't quite ready to hang up the boots, that wasn't the end of the conversations. WWE offered Kazarian a player-coach role which would've blended in-ring work while he taught wrestlers, but in the end, a conversation with Scott D'Amore opened the door for him to make a full-time return to Impact following his spell working for them while under AEW contract. Despite that, Kazarian hasn't shut the door on potentially working for WWE again down the line.

"We talked about a whole bunch of things," Kazarian confirmed. "I had conversations with a few other people, there was offers made, and very generous. Everybody up there was really cool, man. Just something told me, not yet, this isn't the place for me right now."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.