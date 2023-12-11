Frankie Kazarian Elaborates On His Reasons For Leaving AEW

As one of the original members of AEW, Frankie Kazarian achieved varying degrees of success during his tenure with the company, capturing the tag titles with his SCU teammate Scorpio Sky and becoming involved in some high-quality matches over the years. However, towards the end of 2022, he opted to walk away from the promotion and return to IMPACT Wresting — the same place he made a name for himself in the 2000s and 2010s.

On the latest episode of "Talk Is Jericho," the 46-year-old explained the reasoning behind his decision and reiterated there was no ill will towards AEW.

"I had some great moments... but the matches for me had less and less meaning to them [over time]," Kazarian said. "All I wanted was the opportunity to have meaningful matches... it was just matches for the sake of matches. I'm realistic, I know I have more years behind me than I do in front of me, and with the time I have in front of me, I want to maximize that and give my best version. I don't feel like I was given the opportunity to display that."

Kazarian claimed his desire was never to become a world champion, but instead have a spot on the card each week on "Dynamite" that allowed him to showcase his ability. After signing a three-year extension, Kazarian realized the writing was on the wall and asked for a release, leading to his departure and official return to IMPACT.