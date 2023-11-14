Report: AEW Exec Has Been Doing Less Behind The Scenes Recently

In most circumstances, the Chief Legal Officer of a wrestling company usually isn't all that well-known. However, AEW fans are more than familiar with Megha Parekh and her role within Tony Khan's company. Parekh had been seen on AEW TV on a few rare occasions early on, but her name became notably more prominent due to her association with the infamous All Out backstage incident between CM Punk and The Elite. However, Parekh may not be as involved in future AEW legal issues, at least for the time being.

According to Fightful Select, Parekh has taken a step back from her AEW responsibilities and has not been very involved with the promotion over the last few months. Instead, she has been focusing more on a stadium deal for the Jacksonville Jaguars, which are owned by Shad Khan, Tony's father. Parekh has served as the Jaguars' Chief Legal Officer since 2016, in addition to being a vice president for the team since 2012.

As a result, Parekh has been at fewer AEW shows and was notably absent from All In at Wembley Stadium in August. She was subsequently not involved with the disciplinary committee regarding the CM Punk-Jack Perry incident that took place on site or Punk's resulting termination.

At this time, her duties with AEW have been taken up by Chris Peck, who has served as Jaguars Counsel and AEW's General Counsel since 2021.