AEW Executive Megha Parekh Reveals What She Enjoys About Working With Tony Khan

There may be no one associated with AEW who sees owner Tony Khan more than Megha Parekh. Not only is Parekh the Chief Legal Officer for AEW, but she has served the same role, as well as that of Executive Vice President, of the Jacksonville Jaguars since 2016, after being promoted from her roles as vice president and general counsel upon first being hired in 2013. With that level of experience, arguably no one knows more about the type of boss or person Khan is than Parekh. And she spoke about what she feels makes Khan such a good boss during an appearance on The A2theK Wrestling Show, evoking one of the most notable TV shows AEW has ever done as an example.

"One of the things I really enjoy is that his brain works so much differently than mine," Parekh said. "And I like that, because I feel like I am also just constantly learning from him, in terms of his perspective on things. I want to be around people that I can either learn from or teach something to ... He's got one of the biggest, just kindest, most empathetic hearts in a leader."

"And I think that it really shows that you can be a leader of a successful organization while still having such a huge heart. I thought that the way he was able to put together the show after Brodie Lee, Jon Huber, passed, not in a million years am I creative enough or thoughtful enough to come up with what he did for that show," Parekh explained. "And that to me is still one of our most impactful shows that we've ever done."

