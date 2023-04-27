Megha Parekh Explains Why AEW Fans Shouldn't Expect To See Her On TV Again

While Tony Khan remains the most powerful person when it comes to AEW, someone not too far behind him is Megha Parekh. The long-time Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of the Jacksonville Jaguars has served as the Chief Legal Officer for AEW as well since the company's formation, and is someone fans have heard about regarding certain behind-the-scenes stories and, on occasion, even seen onscreen for contract signings during the early days of "AEW Dynamite."

Those past appearances came up when Parekh stopped by the A2theK Wrestling Show to talk about her life and pre-AEW career, her work with AEW, and the company's upcoming All In event at London's Wembley Stadium this August. But while Parekh isn't against stepping outside of her comfort zone, admitting that she performs a set on guitar at a local Jacksonville bar once a year, performing as a character on weekly TV is not something anyone should expect to see from her again.

"I'm terrible at it," Parekh said. "I am. I am better off behind-the-scenes. I get so nervous and uncomfortable. People probably don't realize, because I do what I do for my job, I'm pretty introverted. I don't have any interest in getting onscreen at all. I will save that time for the people that deserve it and have experience in it, because it is not my strength. I just, no joke, just get so nervous, and I'm just sweating the whole time. It's awful."

